MarineMax Partners with NextBoat

Krystina SkiboJuly 9, 2026
MarineMax logo
MarineMax logo

MarineMax, Inc. recently partnered with AI-powered marine technology company NextBoat, Inc. to broaden the distribution opportunities for its Newcoast Financial Services subsidiary.

NextBoat’s platform connects buyers, sellers and wholesale participants through AI-enabled valuation. The relationship is expected to create an additional avenue for Newcoast to provide financing, insurance and related F&I products, according to the company.

“This partnership supports an important strategic objective for MarineMax to expand the reach of our higher-margin financing and insurance offerings,” said MarineMax CEO and President Brett McGill in a news release. “The scale and connectivity of the NextBoat platform provide a compelling opportunity to connect Newcoast’s financing and insurance solutions with a broader set of marine transactions and customers. We believe the relationship complements our existing retail and financial services capabilities while creating additional ways to serve boat buyers throughout their ownership journey.”

Jason Ruegg, Founder and Executive Chairman of NextBoat, added, “MarineMax has built one of the industry’s most comprehensive boating enterprises, combining retail, services and financial solutions. We believe this partnership demonstrates how technology can help connect buyers, sellers and service providers across the marine marketplace while creating a more seamless experience for participants throughout the transaction process.”

Krystina SkiboJuly 9, 2026

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