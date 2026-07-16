IBEX Expands Educational Programming for 2026 Event

The International BoatBuilders’ Exhibition and Conference (IBEX) announced an expanded schedule of educational programming for its October 2026 event, bringing together more learning opportunities, more industry collaboration and more future-focused content than at previous events.



IBEX 2026 will feature a broader range of educational sessions, expanded partnerships with leading industry organizations, professional development opportunities, and enhanced integration between classroom learning and the exhibition floor, according to the organization.

“IBEX is where the boatbuilding industry comes together to learn, solve problems and prepare for what’s next,” said Aaron Porter, IBEX Editorial Director, in a news release. “For 2026, we’ve taken a comprehensive look at the attendee experience and expanded opportunities for every level of learning. Whether you’re seeking advanced technical knowledge, professional development, business insights, or a glimpse into the technologies that will define the next decade of boatbuilding, IBEX remains the only place where you can find this depth and breadth of education in a single event.”

A Front-Row Seat to the Future of Boatbuilding

IBEX 2026 is doubling down on forward-looking content that shows attendees where the industry is headed and how to get ahead. Technical seminars will chart artificial intelligence’s growing role in boat design and manufacturing, the rise of robotics and automation on the shop floor, mainstreaming of foiling technology, and the latest advancements in 3D printing, according to the organization.

IBEX 2026 will also tackle pressing industry issues head-on, pairing candid conversations with actionable solutions. One highlighted session will feature a lead investigator from the State of Florida discussing organized boat theft operations and their growing impact on boatbuilders, OEM manufacturers and marine businesses, according to the organization, exploring the scope of the problem and the technologies and products available to help combat it, creating a direct line from the education stage to the innovations on the exhibit floor.

Bigger, Bolder Programming on the IBEX Main Stage

As part of the evolving conference experience, sponsored Tech Talks and educational content previously housed in dedicated areas will now be featured on the IBEX Main Stage, according to the organization, right on the show floor. This new experience will give attendees greater insight and access to the products, ideas and leaders shaping the industry’s future. The Main Stage will host a lineup of free educational opportunities, including presentations from marine industry innovators and leaders whose expertise can help drive the next wave of innovation in boating.

Rounding out the 2026 program, IBEX will once again host the Marine Ideas Exchange (MIX), bringing together top industry leaders for candid, high-level conversations on the trends and strategies shaping the business of boating. And with an eye on the industry’s future workforce, IBEX will expand its Emerging Marine Leaders (EML) programming and Career Day events, according to the organization.

Expanded support from educational partners, including the American Boat & Yacht Council (ABYC), National Marine Electronics Association (NMEA), American Boat Builders & Repairers Association (ABBRA), and International Association of Marine Investigators (IAMI), will provide attendees with access to expert-led sessions covering key industry topics and technical certifications, according to the organization.

IBEX 2026 will return to the Tampa Convention Center, October 6-8, 2026. For tickets and more information on IBEX’s full slate of educational opportunities, visit www.ibexshow.com.