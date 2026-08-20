Jeff Taylor Acquires Sundance Marine in Grand Junction, Colorado

Dealership brokerage firm Performance Brokerage Services has sold Sundance Marine, a MasterCraft, Nautique and Sea Ray dealership in Grand Junction, Colorado, from Ron and Susan Richardson to Jeff Taylor.

Founded in 1984, Sundance Marine has served the boating community of Western Colorado for more than four decades, the company notes. Ron Richardson acquired the dealership in 2012 and spent the next 14 years expanding upon its strong foundation through strategic investments in its people, operations and customer experience. In 2017, he built a new state-of-the-art facility in Grand Junction, significantly enhancing the dealership’s showroom, service department and overall capabilities. Under Ron’s leadership, Sundance Marine earned a reputation as one of Western Colorado’s premier marine dealerships, recognized for its exceptional customer service, premium boating brands, expert service and lasting relationships with customers.

“We are incredibly grateful to Jon Couwenberg and Performance Brokerage Services for their help in selling our marine dealership,” Ron Richardson said in a news release. “The past few months have been nothing short of challenging for us, and from the beginning, Jon engaged with us in a way that made us feel comfortable and confident having him and his company represent us. The way he controlled the process and guided the transaction through to the very end was impressive. The extra time, effort, and personal attention Jon gave on our behalf meant more to us than he will ever know. We are truly thankful for everything Jon did for us and could not be more appreciative of the way he represented us throughout the sale.”

“We are honored to have been entrusted by the Richardson family to manage this important lifetime milestone and help ensure their best interests were protected throughout the complexities of the selling process,” Jon Couwenberg, partner and Director the Marine Divison, added. “Understanding and appreciating the legacy our client built over the years, we are proud to have identified Jeff Taylor as the right buyer from both a cultural and strategic standpoint. This transaction was consummated at an incredible speed and without any significant delays, which was a testament to the professionalism, commitment, and sincerity of everyone involved. We wish Ron and Susan all the happiness and enjoyment they deserve in this next chapter of their lives and wish Jeff Taylor tremendous success with the acquisition.”

Sundance Marine will remain at its current location.