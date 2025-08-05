July/August 2025

The StaffAugust 5, 2025

Welcome to the July/August 2025 digital edition of Boating Industry!

This issue dives into sustainable manufacturing, electric propulsion, and emerging alternatives beyond battery power. As interest grows and technology advances, it’s clear that adopting cleaner, smarter solutions is essential to the future of boating. We also highlight how industry professionals can create valuable careers and strengthen customer connections through smarter sales and marketing.

Additional highlights of the July/August 2025 issue of Boating Industry include:

  • Winning the Sale After “Let Me Think About It”
  • Sustainability in Manufacturing
  • Propelling the Future
  • Market Trends: Electric Boats
  • And more!
