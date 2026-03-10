ABYC Certifications Exams Approved for GI Bill Reimbursement

Veterans can now use U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs education benefits to receive reimbursement for nine American Boat & Yacht Council (ABYC) certification exams, supporting veterans who are entering the marine industry or advancing their technical skills.

“This marks a historic step forward for veterans who want to turn their skills into meaningful careers in the marine industry,” said Casey Bates, ABYC Certification Manager, in a news release. “Veterans bring valuable technical experience and leadership, and we’re proud to support their next chapter through access to ABYC certifications.”

The certifications were approved by the Maryland Higher Education Commission as the State Approving Agency and accepted by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, according to the organization, where they are now listed in the VA’s Web Enabled Approval Management System (WEAMS). Veterans may seek reimbursement for approved ABYC certification exams taken on or after Dec. 10.

GI Bill education benefits help veterans, and in some cases their dependents, offset the cost of education, according to the organization. Active-duty service members also may be eligible to use these benefits.

The recreational marine industry continues to seek skilled technicians as boats become more technologically advanced and service demands grow. ABYC certifications are widely recognized as a benchmark for technical knowledge and professionalism, according to the organization, demonstrating a technician’s understanding of nationally accepted safety standards and industry best practices.

The approved ABYC certification exams include:

Advanced Marine Electrical

A/C Refrigeration

Marine Composites

Marine Corrosion

Marine Electrical

Marine Engines and Fuel Systems

Marine Standards

Marine Systems

U.S. Coast Guard Recreational Boat Regulations

Veterans seeking reimbursement can learn more and submit claims directly to the VA using VA Form 22-0803 by visiting www.va.gov/education/gi-bill-comparison-tool/.

Additional information about ABYC certifications and exam requirements is available at www.abycinc.org/va-reimbursement.