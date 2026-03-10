First Annual Windy City Boat & Yacht Show Set for June 2026

The Windy City Boat & Yacht Show will makes its first debut June 12–14, 2026, in the heart of beautiful downtown Chicago in Burnham Harbor. Event organizer Informa will deliver an in-water boating experience for the Great Lakes region, in collaboration with Chicago Park District, Chicago Harbors and Suntex Marinas.

The inaugural event will offer an immersive and accessible showcase featuring an expansive fleet of cutting-edge powerboats and elegant sailboats, interactive exhibits and VIP experiences, according to the organization.

“Chicago’s boating community has long expressed the need for an in-water show, and we’re excited to bring this vision to life at the perfect location,” said Andrew Doole, President of U.S. Boat Shows for Informa, in a news release. “Burnham Harbor offers an unparalleled setting, where attendees can step directly into the show from land and water to experience hands-on learning and explore the latest marine innovations in a fully immersive environment. This event goes beyond showcasing boats; it’s about embracing the boating lifestyle in a way that seamlessly connects the water, the city, and the community – welcoming boaters of all skill levels to kick-off the season.”

Top Notch Boat & Yacht Brands

Show attendees will be able to see and board some of the industry’s most sought-after brands presented by top boat dealers. From Spring Brook Marine bringing European favorites like Cranchi, Prestige, Sirena and Jeanneau, to Gordy’s Marine highlighting sleek Cobalt models, and Skipper Bud’s feature brands like Tiara, Cruisers and Azimut, there’s something for every boating passion. Other dealers are confirming fast, including Jefferson Beach Yacht Sales, Gage Marine, Manitowoc Marina, Center Point Yacht Service, according to the organization, to offer a wide spectrum of watercraft.

“Informa’s success with premier events like the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show demonstrates their commitment to creating exceptional experiences for exhibitors and attendees alike,” said Ron Silvia, Vice President of Sales, Jefferson Beach Yacht Sales, in the release. “This new in-water show at Burnham Harbor is perfectly positioned to help us better connect with our customers in person. As a centrally-located event, it’s ideally suited to appeal to regional audiences looking to explore in-water product choices and expansive upland offerings.”

“We are excited to participate in this event in our Midwest backyard,” added Kyle Stenzel, President, Spring Brook Marine. “Informa’s expertise and knowledge in organizing shows of this size and scope in major cities is unprecedented, and the Great Lakes belong in this tradition. We look forward to showcasing Chicago’s active and under-recognized boating and sailing communities.”

Event Highlights

Beyond the boats, the Windy City Boat & Yacht Show will deliver a highlight the vibrant “lake life” of the Great Lakes with:

Shoreside exhibitions showcasing the latest in marine technology, navigation and safety equipment, as well as lifestyle and outdoor gear that enhance the boating lifestyle.

Sailing training sessions on the water and on land, as well as cruiser classroom sessions.

Live music, food and beverages in relaxed picnic-style spaces.

The Yacht Club Lounge inspired by Chicago’s prestigious yacht club tradition, to connect and network with yacht club members and boating enthusiasts.

A convenient and walkable layout.

“Chicago’s waterfront provides the perfect backdrop for an immersive and dynamic in-water boating experience,” said Larry Berryman, Vice President of Miami Boating for Informa, in the release. “June offers the perfect conditions for visitors to take full advantage of the season, making this event an experience where people can connect with the boating lifestyle in its most natural setting—on and around the water. Informa is committed to the long-term growth and expansion of this show, ensuring that it evolves into a premier destination for boaters and marine enthusiasts alike.”

For exhibitors looking to secure space and sponsorship opportunities at the Windy City Boat & Yacht Show, visit WindyCityBYS.com for more information or to submit their space inquiry request.