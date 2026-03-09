Canados Names Yachting Experts as its U.S. Distributor for Gladiator Yachts

South Florida yacht sales and brokerage firm Yachting Experts just announced that Italian shipyard Canados has appointed it U.S. distributor of its Gladiator line of high performance luxury yachts from 42 to 96 feet. Following the debut of this new partnership at the 2026 Miami International Boat Show, Yachting Experts will be showcasing the Gladiator 431 and 493 at the Palm Beach International Boat Show, Slips 1091 and 1091A, on March 25-29, 2026.

“The De Varona family and their veteran team at Yachting Experts are well known for their experience, their passion for yachting, and the high-touch customer service they provide before, during and after each sale. We know that our Gladiator line is in good hands in America with Yachting Experts,” said Canados President Michel Karsenti in a news release.

Located in Rome, Italy, Cantieri Navali di Ostia (Canados) is celebrating its 80th anniversary this year, according to the company. The yacht builder launched the Gladiator series in 2018 with a 43-foot model in response to client demand for smaller custom performance yachts.

“The idea was to offer buyers in a relatively small boat size the same experience we had been offering for decades to much larger yacht buyers in terms of unlimited customization and quality. Since then, we have launched the Gladiator 493, 571, 631 and 961, and we have a 901 in production,” said Karsenti in the release. “Owners come to us for a unique level of customization that other shipyards simply cannot provide in this size range.”

“We are passionate about fulfilling our customer’s yachting dreams, and our new partnership with Canados makes that easy. The high level of customization combined with performance, quality and style the Gladiator line brings to our discerning clients is truly unique,” added Yachting Experts President Betty De Varona.