MasterCraft’s “Let Her Rip” Campaign Returns in 2026

MasterCraft Boat Company, a subsidiary of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. just announced the return of its popular, female-focused Let Her Rip initiative for 2026. This marks the sixth year of the on-water clinic series designed to build confidence and strengthen skills for women and girls both in and behind the boat.

The 2026 Let Her Rip tour will feature six stops across the country, according to the company, returning to Knoxville, and Seattle – while expanding into new markets with stops in Pueblo, CO., Little Rock, AK., Raleigh, NC., and Coeur d’Alene, ID. With four new locations, the 2026 schedule is intentionally designed to reach different communities across the country, creating new access points for women and girls to experience the program.

“The enthusiasm around Let Her Rip continues to grow each year, underscoring just how vital a program like this is to the boating community. At MasterCraft, we are committed to creating a welcoming, accessible, and approachable boating environment for women of all ages,” said Krista Schipner, Vice President of Marketing for MasterCraft, in a news release. “Our goal has always been to break down barriers and make women and girls comfortable with every aspect of boating, from driving and docking to mastering watersports. Our incredible roster of female athletes lead these clinics and bring unmatched expertise, championship experience, and mentorship – inspiring participants at every level to push their limits and gain confidence on the water.”

“Let Her Rip” Delivers Hands-On Experiences

Through the support of its nationwide dealer network, MasterCraft will once again host this series of complimentary on-water clinics throughout the summer, according to the company, creating welcoming, confidence-building environments for women and girls to learn, grow and lead on the water. Each stop will be guided by an elite roster of female MasterCraft athletes, including Seven-Time World Wakesurfing Champion Ashley Kidd, Meagan Ethell, World Champion Wakeboarder, Alexa Score, Pro Wakeboarder and TV Personality, Ali Garcia, Pro Skier and new MasterCraft foil athlete Ansley Pritchard, who brings both world and national titles to the program.

Each clinic will deliver hands-on instruction led directly by these athletes across boat handling, docking and a wide range of watersports disciplines, according to the company, designed to meet participants at every experience level and empower them to feel capable, confident and connected both in and behind the boat.

The six-stop tour kicks off in Little Rock, AK, and runs June through August. The full 2026 schedule is as follows:

June 25 — Little Rock, AK

July 16 — Pueblo, CO

July 30 — Knoxville, TN

August 8 — Raleigh, NC

August 15 — Coeur d’Alene, ID

August 21 — Seattle, WA

“Six years ago, I was fortunate to help launch the Let Her Rip campaign, and it’s been incredible to watch it grow and evolve over the years,” said Meagan Ethell, world champion MasterCraft athlete, in the release. “Being out on the water with fellow female athletes and mentoring these amazing girls and women brings me so much joy. Seeing their faces light up the first time they get up on the water, or when they master a new trick or skill, is truly unforgettable. I love connecting with participants from all over the country, sharing our passion for being on the water, and helping them gain confidence, try new things, and create memories that will last a lifetime.”

New Opportunities

Entering its second year with Chevrolet as the official tow vehicle of MasterCraft, the 2026 Let Her Rip program is introducing a new hands-on opportunity for participants. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn to back up, load and launch a boat with guidance from a designated MasterCraft representative riding shotgun in a Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD, according to the company.

For the third consecutive year, Progressive is powering the campaign, according to the company. With Progressive’s ongoing support, MasterCraft continues to bring Let Her Rip to new locations nationwide, giving even more women and girls the chance to participate, learn and gain confidence behind the boat.

Due to the continued demand and popularity of the Let Her Rip clinics, MasterCraft will introduce a lottery-based registration system for the 2026 program, according to the company. Interested participants can register for each respective tour stop through the Let Her Rip landing page. Lottery registration will close on March 20, with selected participants notified on March 27.