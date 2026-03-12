Inaugural MRAA Industry Summit Taking Place April 6–8, 2026

This April, the Marine Retailers Association of the Americas (MRAA) will bring together industry leaders for the inaugural MRAA Industry Summit. This invitation‑only gathering will take place April 6–8, 2026, at the Coeur d’Alene Resort in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho.

“There is never a ‘perfect time’ in our industry to step away and address the future — which is exactly why we must do it now. The MRAA Industry Summit is designed to bring the right people into the room for the conversations that matter most,” said Matt Gruhn, MRAA President, in a news release. “Together, we’ll explore the challenges and opportunities shaping marine retail and build the clarity and alignment our industry needs moving forward.”

A Program Designed for Strategic Insight

Over three days, the Summit will engage participants in facilitated discussions centered on the industry’s most pressing topics, including:

Closing the price‑transparency gap

Preparing dealerships and manufacturers for an AI‑driven operational future

Leading innovation and managing organizational change

Addressing economic and structural pressures across the marine ecosystem

The format is crafted to promote candid dialogue, collaborative discovery and actionable shared direction between key influencers across marine manufacturing and retail, according to the organization.