September/October 2025

Welcome to the September/October 2025 digital edition of Boating Industry!

Boating Industry is proud to unveil the 2025 Movers & Shakers honorees, including this year’s Mover & Shaker of the Year. Inside, we share the stories of visionary leaders and trailblazers who consistently embrace change and drive progress across the marine industry. This issue also explores emerging trends in the personal watercraft and marine audio segments, alongside expert insights on financial planning and networking strategies. And ahead of his retirement, we spotlight Bill Yeargin in a special profile.

Additional highlights of the September/October 2025 issue of Boating Industry include:

  • 2025 Mover & Shakers
  • Market Trends: PWC
  • Market Audio
  • Financial Planning
  • And more!
