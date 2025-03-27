BRP reports revenue decline in Q4 FY2025 results

BRP reported a revenue decline of 19.7% for Q4 FY25, totaling CAD$2.1 billion, driven by softer demand and a strategic effort to reduce network inventory. The company posted a net loss of CAD$44.5 million, a 114.7% decrease from last year.

Revenues from seasonal products decreased by 28.9% for the three-month period ended January 31, 2025. The decrease in seasonal products revenue was primarily due to a lower volume of units sold across all product lines as a result of softer demand, unfavourable product mix in snowmobiles and higher sales programs. The decrease was partially offset by a favourable product mix of PWCs and Sea-Doo pontoons, as well as favorable pricing across all product lines.

North American retail sales fell 21%, primarily due to lower snowmobile industry volumes and off-road vehicle market share loss caused by high non-current inventory from other OEMs. For the full fiscal year, revenues declined 21.4% to $7.8 billion.

Net loss increased by CAD$88.5 million, 47.3%, for the twelve-month period ended January 31, 2025. The increase in net loss was primarily due to higher operating loss resulting from a lower volume of units sold due to high network inventory and softer consumer demand in the industry. Higher sales programs, production inefficiencies and an impairment charge on the Marine businesses assets held for sale also contributed to the increase in net loss.

In October 2024, BRP announced that it would sell its Alumacraft, Manitou and Telwater (Quintrex, Stacer, Savage and Yellowfin) marine businesses, excluding Sea-Doo personal watercraft, Sea-Doo Switch pontoons and jet propulsion systems.

“Looking ahead to fiscal 2026, the ongoing global tariff disputes have created economic uncertainty, making financial projections more challenging at this time,” said José Boisjoli, president and CEO of BRP. The company refrained from issuing FY26 guidance due to the economic uncertainty tied to global tariff disputes and potential changes in trade regulations.