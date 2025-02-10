BRP’s annual Yellow Day to take place February 13

BRP Inc. invites everyone to take a stand against bullying with the third edition of its Yellow Day on February 13. The annual event, part of BRP’s Ride Out Intimidation program, encourages people worldwide to wear yellow and raise awareness for this important cause.

To amplify this initiative, BRP will donate to six anti-bullying organizations worldwide for every public social post shared on that day. Last year alone, the BRP community raised CAD $100,000 as part of Yellow Day, which was donated to support organizations dedicated to fighting bullying in their communities.

“Fighting intimidation is a universal cause that unites us all. Whether we’ve witnessed, experienced or even maybe contributed to it one way or another, bullying leaves a lasting impact, ” said Elise Auvachez-Millot, vice president of public affairs and government relations and CSR at BRP. “Worldwide, one in three children is bullied at school, and nearly half of working professionals report experiencing bullying in their workplace. Through Yellow Day, we aim to shine a light on the importance of taking collective action to build a world where everyone feels safe and respected.”

Yellow Day participants can show their support by posting a photo on LinkedIn, Facebook or Instagram using the hashtag #RideOutIntimidation.