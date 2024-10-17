BRP to sell marine business

BRP Inc. today announced that it is initiating a process for the sale of its Marine businesses namely Alumacraft, Manitou, Telwater (Quintrex, Stacer, Savage and Yellowfin), and Marine parts, accessories and apparel. This process excludes all activities related to its Sea-Doo personal watercraft, Sea-Doo Switch pontoons and jet propulsion systems.

In light of the challenging economic context, BRP has decided to channel its efforts and investments towards its Powersports Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products, Parts, Accessories and Apparel portfolio, as well as its Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Engine business.

“After careful consideration and given the current dynamics of both the Marine and Powersports industries, we have decided to double down on our core Powersports activities and to sell our Marine businesses,” said José Boisjoli, President and CEO of BRP. “Over the past few years, we have built a solid foundation by investing in the development of innovative Marine products and upgrading the production facilities. As such, we believe that these iconic brands can offer attractive value creation opportunities for a new owner.”

BRP said its objective is to solidify its position as a leading global Powersports OEM. The Company is confident that this decision will enable it to capitalize on growth opportunities within the Powersports industry and improve its margin profile, thereby enhancing its position for long-term success.

Given that BRP expects this process to be completed in the first quarter of Fiscal Year 2026, it does not anticipate any impacts on its current Fiscal Year 2025 guidance and will not provide comments on the progress of the process.

BRP has retained National Bank Financial Inc. to assist with the sale process.