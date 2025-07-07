Coast Guard renames operational districts

The StaffJuly 7, 2025
Coast Guard Districts 2025

The U.S. Coast Guard has renamed its operational districts from numerical to geographic designations as part of the Force Design 2028 initiative. This change will not impact operations or change existing geographical district boundaries.

The new names are intended to more accurately reflect the regions they serve and represent. The new geographic names, approved by the Department of Homeland Security, are:

  • District 1 – USCG Northeast District
  • District 5 – USCG East District
  • District 7 – USCG Southeast District
  • District 8 – USCG Heartland District
  • District 9 – USCG Great Lakes District
  • District 11 – USCG Southwest District
  • District 13 – USCG Northwest District
  • District 14 – USCG Oceania District
  • District 17 – USCG Arctic District

“This renaming is more than just a change in labels; it’s a critical step in our journey to become a more agile, capable, and responsive fighting force,” said Acting Commandant Kevin E. Lunday. “Under Force Design 2028, we are driving fundamental changes to speed decision-making, improve strategic alignment, and ultimately best serve the American people for decades to come. This initiative underscores our commitment to ensuring that change is lasting and has an enduring impact on the Service and the Nation.”

Renaming operational districts revises a numbered system established during World War II, when the Coast Guard operated as part of the Navy to ensure alignment between the services. In the 80 years since the Coast Guard separated from the Navy, the Service has maintained the numbered districts. However, the Navy stopped using numbered districts over 25 years ago.

The StaffJuly 7, 2025

