Coast Guard accepts ABYC standard

The American Boat & Yacht Council (ABYC) has announced that the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) has officially accepted ABYC C-5, Construction and Testing of Electric Navigation Lights, as an equivalent to UL 1104. This acceptance gives manufacturers and boat builders a modern way to meet compliance, especially for vessels over 65 feet.

“ABYC C-5 is a technology-forward standard that reflects how navigation lights are built today,” said Craig Scholten, vice president of standards and compliance, ABYC. “This is what success looks like when industry and regulators work together.”

Vessels over 65 feet must use navigation lights that meet UL 1104 or another standard specified by the Commandant. The Coast Guard’s acceptance of ABYC C-5 fulfills this requirement with a current, relevant standard.

The current edition of UL 1104 was produced in 1998. Since then, the technology used in navigation lights has dramatically changed. UL 1104 was not devised to address light-emitting diode (LED) navigation lights, and the various tests it requires do not apply to LED technology. Additionally, LED lights present different failure modes that are not addressed in UL 1104 testing.

ABYC C-5 addresses this gap with updated testing requirements and international alignment. It applies to vessels of all sizes and includes standards for both incandescent and LED navigation lights, covering visibility, color, service life, electromagnetic compatibility, materials, and labeling. The C-5 standard aligns with ISO 19009 Electric navigation lights — Performance of LED lights.