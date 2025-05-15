First high school earns ABYC MTAP accreditation

The American Boat and Yacht Council (ABYC) has announced that Greater New Bedford Regional Vocational Technical High School in Massachusetts has earned accreditation through the Marine Trades Accreditation Program (MTAP), becoming the first high school in the nation to receive this distinction. Meanwhile, The Landing School in Arundel, Maine, has successfully renewed its MTAP.

Launched in 2022, MTAP was developed by the ABYC Foundation to ensure secondary and post-secondary marine service technology programs align with industry needs. Accreditation is awarded to programs that demonstrate consistent and reliable instruction on industry-recognized topics and techniques.

“We’re proud to continue our partnership with The Landing School and to recognize Greater New Bedford as the first high school in the country to earn this distinction,” said Sarah Devlin, accreditation director for the ABYC Foundation. “These schools represent some of the top marine service training programs and set a good example for how education can align with industry needs.”

To achieve MTAP designation, ABYC staff review the program application before it goes to an independent Accreditation Commission composed of marine industry professionals. The final step includes an on-site evaluation and interviews with school administrators, instructors and students.

Chase Bogart works on an engine at The Landing School.

In addition to accrediting top-performing programs, ABYC is equipping a broader range of schools with its Marine Service Technology curriculum. While MTAP-accredited schools meet rigorous standards through a formal evaluation process, many other schools are enhancing their instruction by adopting ABYC’s curriculum.

The comprehensive curriculum package includes instructor guides, classroom presentations, sample assessments, textbook discounts, and the opportunity for students to earn a nationally recognized competency certificate through the National Occupational Competency Testing Institute (NOCTI).

Schools that have adopted the curriculum in 2025 include: