ABYC launches Marine Trades School Directory

The American Boat and Yacht Council (ABYC) has launched the Marine Trades School Directory, the first and only marine-industry-specific resource designed to help students, parents and industry professionals search for educational programs.

The online directory, available through the ABYC website, currently features more than 30 schools. Users can filter by program offerings, cost range, available certifications, prerequisites and whether a school holds an ABYC Marine Trades Accreditation.

“We regularly receive calls from individuals looking for training programs, and now we have a centralized resource to guide them to the experience they want, whether that be a full college program or targeted industry training,” said Sarah Devlin, accreditation director at ABYC.

The Marine Trades School Directory was built using ABYC’s database and resources from BoatUS, the Massachusetts Marine Trades Association and Yamaha. ABYC encourages all marine associations to share the directory and ensure schools in their regions are represented. Schools not currently listed are invited to complete a free survey through the ABYC website.

As more schools submit information, ABYC plans to publish a benchmark report showcasing student demographics, program costs, available certifications and enrollment trends. Participating schools will receive a copy of the report at no cost.

“Workforce development is a priority for the marine industry, and like last week’s International Marine Service Technician Week, this is one of ABYC’s many initiatives to strengthen the pipeline for skilled technicians,” Devlin said. “The directory is not only a tool for students, but also a valuable resource for marine businesses looking to connect with schools for future hiring needs.”