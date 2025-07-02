TowBoatUS Sacramento opens in California’s Delta Region

TowBoatUS boat
TowBoatUS Sacramento provides on-water towing, soft ungrounding, battery jump and fuel drop-off services. Photo courtesy of TowBoatUS

TowBoatUS announced that Capt. Robert Fassett has opened TowBoatUS Sacramento, the second TowBoatUS port in California’s Delta region.

“We need TowBoatUS up here,” he said. “There was previously no service, and it’s a nice addition to further integrate ourselves into the local boating community. Our customers tell us they could use the 24/7 professional on-water assistance TowBoatUS offers.” The company provides on-water towing, soft ungrounding, battery jump and fuel drop-off services 24/7.

Capt. Mark Kidman, former captain of Ventura Harbor Patrol, is TowBoatUS Sacramento’s full-time port captain, and all of the company’s captains are U.S. Coast Guard-licensed. The company homeports a 23-foot, bright red TowBoatUS response vessel fully rigged for towing and salvage at Sacramento Marina.

Separate from BoatUS on-water towing, the company also offers boat salvage and spill clean-up services.

In addition to his TowBoatUS ports, Fassett owns Delta Marine Sales, a yacht brokerage with three locations in California, and four Freedom Boat Club locations on the Bay and Delta.

