IDS Marine names director of marine dealer relations

The StaffJuly 7, 2025
IDS Marine's Justin Imig, director of marine dealer relations
Photo courtesy of IDS Marine

IDS Marine, the marine division of IDS launched in June, has announced the appointment of Justin Imig as director of marine dealer relations. Imig will spearhead dealer engagement, advocate for dealer needs, and ensure IDS Marine delivers solutions built for the unique demands of marine dealerships.

With over 20 years of experience in the marine industry, spanning finance, technology, and dealer operations, Imig offers a dealer-first mindset and an understanding of the tools marine dealerships need.

“My commitment is simple,” said Imig. “We’re here to provide marine dealers with an unrivaled experience. While others try to serve multiple industries, IDS Marine is laser-focused on the marine space. We’re not just a vendor; we’re a true partner dedicated to our dealers’ long-term growth. That means offering the most powerful reporting tools in the industry and the only GAAP-certified DMS purpose-built for marine dealerships. I’m excited to listen, collaborate, and help shape a dealer journey that’s second to none.”

