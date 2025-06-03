IDS launches marine division

The StaffJune 3, 2025
IDS Marine logo

Integrated Dealer Systems (IDS) has announced the launch of IDS Marine, a division dedicated exclusively to serving the marine industry.

IDS Marine will focus entirely on the needs of marine dealerships, providing a unique consultative approach to client management and acting as a trusted partner to boat dealers. IDS Marine will provide purpose-built solutions, customer-first service, and a dealer-driven approach to ensure that dealer voices shape the roadmap to streamline operations and maximize profitability.

“The launch of IDS Marine comes at a critical time when dealers are seeking more from their DMS partner,” said Marc Hertert, general manager of IDS Marine. “They need a partner solely focused on the unique needs of marine dealerships—one that offers exceptional customer service along with unrivaled accounting and reporting capabilities.”         

As IDS Marine begins this journey, the company is calling on marine dealers, OEMs, and technology partners to share ideas, feedback, and integration requests to help shape the future of marine dealership management technology.

“Dealer feedback will play a vital role in guiding our path forward,” Hertert said. “Our success hinges on your success, and we’re committed to delivering solutions to streamline operations, strengthen customer relationships, and drive profitability.”

