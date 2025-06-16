June 2025

Welcome to the June 2025 digital edition of Boating Industry!

Boating Industry proudly presents the 2025 Women Making Waves winners. These leaders are recognized for their innovation, dedication, resilience, and impact on the marine industry. This issue also highlights Nancy Cueroni, the current Darlene Briggs Marine Woman of the Year, and features three female service technicians who share their experiences in the field. Plus, explore key takeaways from ABC 2025, current wakesurf segment trends, and marketing communication tips.

Additional highlights of the June 2025 issue of Boating Industry include:

  • Dealership Valuation
  • 2025 Women Making Waves
  • Charting Their Own Course
  • The ABC 2025 Recap
  • And more!
