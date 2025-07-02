Teledyne Technologies acquires Maretron

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has acquired the assets of Maretron, including the brand’s Octoplex, MPower and MConnect product lines from Littelfuse, Inc.

The company shared that this purchase will allow its Raymarine business to deliver deeper integration and automation for boat builders as a one-stop shop, greatly expand product functionality for consumers, and create new and exciting business opportunities for Raymarine and its partners. Raymarine intends to maintain Maretron’s trade name and product lines to ensure a seamless transition for existing Maretron customers.



“One of our strategic pillars is to provide customers with the best integration options in the industry, and Maretron strengthens our offering to the market,” said Grégoire Outters, vice president and general manager of Teledyne FLIR Maritime and Raymarine. “By incorporating Maretron’s award-winning products into the Raymarine portfolio, we will create a better experience for our customers.”



The acquisition also includes Maretron’s Florida office location and represents Teledyne’s 11th corporate carve-out transaction and second carve-out completed in 2025.



