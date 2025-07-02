Yamaha Rightwaters sponsors student-led sustainability project

Yamaha Rightwaters joined forces with Davidson College to sponsor a student-led sustainable marine project focused on repowering and redesigning a pontoon vessel with a Torqeedo Cruise 6.0 R electric outboard motor. The project aimed to convert a gas-powered pontoon into a fully solar-powered vessel with minimal environmental impact.

Davidson College, a private liberal arts school in Davidson, North Carolina, ranks among the nation’s most selective institutions with a 17 percent acceptance rate. It recently placed number 10 on Forbes’ 2025 list of top liberal arts universities and number 48 among all U.S. colleges.

“This project was a natural fit for Yamaha Rightwaters and a perfect use case for Torqeedo and electric boating. It also reflects the importance of exploring multiple technology solutions to reduce environmental impact on the water,” said Joshua Grier, sustainability manager of Yamaha Rightwaters. “Supporting students who are actively applying engineering and sustainability principles to real-world marine challenges helps us all learn more about how we improve the way we boat. It’s exciting to see the next generation so engaged in innovative, low-impact boating solutions, and we look forward to seeing what they do next.”

After almost a year of planning, the students set out to create a fully sustainable marine system by combining a solar charging array with a custom electric drive, resulting in a closed-loop, solar-powered boat with zero operational emissions.

Starting with just a hull, the students also prioritized rebuilding the structure with renewable materials. John Yukich, associate professor of physics and pre-engineering advisor at Davidson College, oversaw the physics independent study project, led by students Henry Russell and Phillip Mann, who are both pursuing a Bachelor of Science in physics on a pre-engineering pathway.

The students built the vessel with two Torqeedo Power 48-5000 batteries on board, connected in parallel to the motor, powered by three solar panels. An additional rechargeable 12-volt battery was used for the lights, speakers and horn, powered by one solar panel.

“Partnering with Yamaha Rightwaters made this project possible,” said Russell. “Their support and the Torqeedo electric outboard were instrumental to our success. This experience has taught me so much about engineering, sustainability and collaboration, and it’s truly strengthened my passion for innovative marine design.”

After the students finished building and repowering the boat, it was field tested to ensure the boat met design goals for safety, efficiency and user experience. The 9.9 horsepower Torqeedo electric outboard propelled the boat to approximately nine miles per hour with one person on board.

“What’s most impressive is that this project was entirely student-driven,” said Yukich. “Henry and Phillip chose to take on a sustainability-focused challenge purely out of passion and curiosity. It’s inspiring to see students take initiative like this and even more so when they’re tackling real-world environmental issues with innovative solutions.”