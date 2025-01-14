European Yamaha dealers take on Torqeedo

Following Yamaha Motor’s acquisition of Torqeedo in April 2024, Torqeedo has announced that selected outboards will be available through the Yamaha dealer network in eight European countries starting this month.

From January 2025, selected Torqeedo outboards will be available in the UK, Ireland, Switzerland, Croatia, Slovenia, Italy, Spain and Portugal. The range will include the Travel Ultralight, the Travel Family and the Cruise models.

“We are delighted to broaden our presence through Yamaha’s extensive and reliable dealer network,” said Timm Burmeister, director of Global Business Development. “This partnership not only enhances our ability to introduce our innovative drive technologies to additional dealers but also leverages local expertise and deep market knowledge.”

