Profiles in leadership: Liz Keener

By Wanda Kenton-Smith

This latest issue of Boating Industry recognized outstanding young leaders through its 40 Under 40 program, including 2024 recipient Liz Keener, who was recently promoted to senior director of dealer development for the Marine Retailers Association of the Americas (MRAA). In this capacity, Keener works closely with OEMs, service providers and marine/trade associations to ensure their respective dealer networks are fully aware and have direct access to the MRAA’s business tools, resources and educational programs.

Prior to joining the association seven years ago, Keener worked at EPG Brand Acceleration in senior editorial posts for both Boating Industry and Powersports Business magazines. Besides her editorial duties, she also worked on BI’s Top 100 program, was actively engaged in EPG’s annual conferences, spearheaded the Powersports Business Market Data Book and led the latter’s social media outreach initiatives. Her hands-on experience covering retailers and industry activities offered the perfect stepping-stone into new career opportunities with the MRAA.

“Keener,” as she is affectionately known by friends and colleagues, brings passion, enthusiasm and fresh perspectives to the industry and workplace, with her driving goal and focus to help retailers improve the customer experience.

Boating Industry (BI): Before we dive into industry issues and career strategies, let’s talk about your boating background.

Liz Keener (LK): From my early teen years to my early 20s, my grandparents had a cabin on a 190-acre lake in west-central Minnesota. We had a pontoon, an aluminum fishing boat, a PWC and a paddleboat, and we spent summer days on the water – boating, fishing, tubing or swimming. One of my favorite things was to take girls’ fishing trips with my mom, grandma and two sisters on a weekend near Mother’s Day, which was often the opening fishing weekend in Minnesota.

BI: You segued from editorial positions to your current role at the MRAA. Over your 14-year industry career, what’s been the greatest challenge you’ve had to overcome?

LK: Being young… because this is an industry with a lot of stickiness, most people stay a long, long time. Even with the experience I now have, I sometimes feel like the new person in the room. I often remind myself of how much I’ve learned so far in this industry and I use that to build my confidence and my approach.

I’m also lucky to know enough people who are always willing to help with an introduction to another. Luckily, we are so interconnected in this industry… it’s better than the “Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon!” You’re only one or two connections away from anyone you want to meet.

BI: Who’s been your inspiration?

LK: A huge credit goes to my parents for teaching me a strong work ethic. Both spent most of their careers at one company, working extremely hard every day. And when they’re not working, they’re helping me tackle challenges, fi x a leaky sink, run car shows, repair the snow blower or watch my dogs Cooper and Tessa when I get the chance to travel. They’re the inspiration that has driven me to be the leader I am today.

Keener received a 2024 40 Under 40 award at the Boating Industry Top 100 gala celebration, flanked by event co-emcees and former editors Adam Quandt (left) and David Gee. Keener and husband Josh are die-hard Vikings fans.

BI: What do you enjoy most about your current role?

LK: The goal of so many of my partners is to deliver the education to dealers that will help them grow their own businesses and get more people on the water. When working at the manufacturer or partner level, we can impact large groups of dealers with just one program. And making a difference at the dealership level is something I’ve spent the past 14 years doing.

BI: As a young professional, what advice do you offer up-and-comers with leadership aspirations?

LK: Two things. Find ways to lead within your own organization and connect with others outside of your organization.

Within your organization, volunteer to take on new projects or new roles as you have the capacity, even if they’re outside of your comfort zone. I’ve gone from a journalist to a program director, and I never would have guessed that even seven years ago.

I recommend the book “Wolfpack” by Abby Wambach to so many folks. One of Abby’s new rules to change the game is to “lead now – from wherever you are.” It demonstrates that even if you’re not in an official leadership role, you can demonstrate leadership skills to your team and to the industry, and people will notice.

Also, connect with others outside your organization. We’re a niche industry and everybody knows a lot of other folks. Ask for an introduction or make one yourself. If you’re able to get out of the office, go to as many events as possible. And if you’re not able to travel, reach out via LinkedIn or email and introduce yourself. We work in a friendly, supportive industry, and many want the next generation to succeed and grow the industry.

BI: Any words of advice specifically for young women looking to further their marine industry career?

LK: Connect as much as possible. There are some amazing women in this industry and we’re all here to lift each other up. Attend “Women in the Industry” in-person and virtual events; introduce yourself to other women and find a mentor. My team has been lucky to connect with so many inspirational women who are willing to spend some time chatting, offering career advice and guiding them through this industry. Shout out to Anne Dunbar (IBEX), Susan Bonivich (Volvo Penta) and Stephanie Vatalaro (RBFF) who have all mentored some of the women on the MRAA team!

BI: If you could speak to your 25-year-old self, what advice would you give her about business and career development?

LK: Perfect question, since I was exactly 25 when I was introduced to the boating industry. The two most important things: learn more and recognize the importance of networking. I’m a lifelong learner, but I wish that I’d taken more opportunities to learn and grow. I also wish I’d really understood the value and importance of growing my network.

BI: On the professional development front, what training has been most impactful for you?

LK: The Dale Carnegie Course and the University of St. Thomas Opus College of Business Leadership & Management Program have helped shape my leadership style. The Carnegie course taught me a lot about connecting with folks on a personal level and being able to better present in front of others, while the St. Thomas course taught me how to better work with my team.

BI: Last great business book/author, webinar or seminar/presenter?

LK: I really enjoyed “Stay Sane in an Insane World” by Greg Harden. The book was recommended by our past MRAA Board President Jeff Strong and has great inspirational messaging. The quote “You have to believe big to become big” is on the mini chalkboard on my desk.

I also loved the Women’s Seminar Panel at the Miami Boat Show facilitated by Michele Goldsmith. I always get great nuggets from these events, and it’s so cool to be in a room with other women in the industry and those who support us.

BI: Do you have a mantra?

LK: “Demand the ball,” a quote from Wolfpack by Abby Wambach. It’s all about understanding your strengths and those of your organization and telling others they can trust you to take them where they need to go to be successful.

Keener said that when she’s not in a classic car, she is on her motorcycle or snowmobile.

BI: Speaking of success, what are the top traits you believe are critical for marine industry leaders?

LK: Resilience, innovation and empathy. The marine industry has lots of ups and downs, and it’s so easily impacted – positively or negatively – by market swings. You must be resilient to work in an industry with that much quick change. You must also be innovative and know which levers to pull at which times to impact our industry’s customers and those who serve the customers. Finally, empathy. In this industry, we must deal with fluctuation and many of us wear a lot of hats. We must be empathetic as our teams adjust to change, and that requires flexibility.

BI: From your perspective, what’s the industry’s most significant challenge and opportunity?

LK: The customer experience. We all recognize that boats are a major purchase, and we must be able to serve the customer in a way that makes them comfortable with that purchase. Whether it’s focusing on the dealer-manufacturer relationship, improving repair/ event cycle-time, better educating our teams or finding more ways to get customers to use their boats, we all must work together to serve the customer. Without buyers, we have no business in boating.

BI: To wrap up, let’s shift gears. Outside the work environment, what do you do for fun?

LK: My two biggest passions are NFL football and anything with a motor. I’m a raving Minnesota Vikings fan and spend much of my Fall either hosting family for Vikings games or attending as many in-person as I can. And I’ve always been a motorhead. My pride and joy is my 1965 Impala, and my husband Josh and I are currently rebuilding a 1954 Jeep.

In my free time, I run a classic car club, bringing together classic car enthusiasts twice a month from May through September. I help manage logistics, budgeting, sponsorships, registration, member relations and marketing. This is my 25th year as a member of the club. When I’m not in a classic car, you can find me on my motorcycle or my snowmobile, or under the hood of any of the above!

Wanda Kenton Smith runs Kenton Smith Marketing and is a veteran journalist, business writer and former editor of both consumer sports and marine trade magazines.