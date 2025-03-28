National Marine Trades Council to host annual conference in July

The StaffMarch 28, 2025
NMTC 2024 in Stillwater, MN
NMTC in Stillwater, Minnesota. Photo courtesy of NMTC

The National Marine Trades Council (NMTC) has announced that its 52nd annual conference will be held July 21-24 at the Portland Harbor Hotel in Portland, Maine. The NMTC conference is open to all leaders from local, state and national marine trade associations.

Lori Wheeler, vice president of the Marine Industries Association of South Florida, will be the 2025 chair of the conference, and Matt Gruhn, president of the Marine Retailers Association of the Americas, will be the vice chair. The Maine Marine Trades Association will host this year’s conference.

The NMTC conference is an educational and networking event for association leaders.

