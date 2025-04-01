Landing School of Boatbuilding and Design appoints leadership

The Landing School’s Board of Trustees has voted to appoint Dr. Mary Thompson-Jones and Carrie Burr as its newest members, bringing extensive leadership experience in diplomacy, national security, business strategy, and nonprofit governance to the institution. Their expertise will support the school’s ongoing efforts to enhance student recruitment, expand enrollment, and strengthen financial sustainability through diverse revenue sources.

Dr. Mary Thompson-Jones, a career diplomat and professor at the U.S. Naval War College, has served in leadership roles at U.S. embassies in Spain, Canada, Guatemala and the Czech Republic. She teaches courses on U.S. foreign policy and decision-making to active-duty military officers. She has authored several works, including the forthcoming America in the Arctic: Foreign Policy in a Melting Domain (Columbia University Press, 2025).

Carrie Burr brings a wealth of experience in business sales, marketing and nonprofit leadership. She has held executive roles at Forrester Research, Affinity Partners and NCR, where she specialized in identifying and securing business growth opportunities. Burr has also served on multiple nonprofit boards, including as vice chair and trustee at Bay Path University, where she played a key role in securing partnerships and guiding institutional strategy.

“The Landing School is at an exciting juncture, and I am thrilled to welcome Dr. Thompson-Jones and Ms. Burr to our Board,” said Dr. John V. Caron, president of The Landing School. “Their leadership and insight will be invaluable as we continue to expand opportunities for students and strengthen the school’s position in the marine industry.”

Board Chair Susan Swanton added, “Both Mary and Carrie bring a strong commitment to education, strategic growth and community engagement. Their diverse backgrounds will help us refine our approach to student recruitment and financial sustainability, ensuring the long-term success of The Landing School.”

The Landing School, in Arunde, Maine, remains dedicated to equipping students with the skills and knowledge needed to excel in boatbuilding, marine systems and yacht design.