The Landing School names new president

The Board of Trustees of The Landing School of Boatbuilding and Design in Arundale, Maine recently announced the appointment of John V. Caron, Ed.D. as the School’s new President.

“I am excited to take the helm as The Landing School’s new President. The Landing School is the only school in the world offering accredited programs in Yacht Design, Wooden Boat Building, Composite Boat Building, Marine Systems, and Boatyard Management, under one roof, preparing students for rewarding careers in the marine industry. TLS’ remarkable history and reputation reflects the impact of its passionate, creative, and accomplished faculty, staff, students and alumni on the marine industry. I am honored to join this amazing community and chart a course for continued success!”

Dr. Caron has 25 years of experience in higher education serving in a range of senior leadership roles at nationally recognized institutions including Johns Hopkins University, Northeastern University, Brown University and Excelsior University. His professional portfolio comprises executing growth strategies, launching innovative credentials into growing markets, building high performing teams and partnering with industry leaders to execute workforce development strategies. He has led operations in many areas including strategic planning, enrollment management, fundraising, curriculum development, alumni relations, faculty affairs, international education, student success, and accreditation. Dr. Caron did his dissertation research on reframing board governance at the University of Pennsylvania. In 2000, he took an off-ramp from higher education to work as a manufacturer’s rep agent providing overhead crane and material handling solutions to Bath Iron Works, Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, and Electric Boat. Growing up in Bristol, Rhode Island known for its sailing and shipbuilding including several America’s Cup yachts, Dr. Caron developed a passion for the water and boating. He currently lives with his family in Kennebunkport, Maine.

“We are delighted to have John on board as our new President. His significant experience in executive level administration in higher education, coupled with his enthusiasm for the kind of education that The Landing School is renowned for and his personal commitment to student success and thoughtful leadership made the Board’s decision much easier” board chair Susan Swanton said.