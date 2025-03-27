Propspeed partners with Luka Marine Murter

Propspeed, an underwater biocide-free, foul-release coatings developer, will now serve as LUKA Marine Murter’s new single-entry partner for Croatia and Slovenia. The partnership will kick off with the first national technical training for applicators and resellers in this vital region to prepare Propspeed for the quickly approaching refit season.

Established in 2008, LUKA Marine Murter is a privately-owned company with a primary business of yacht sales and services. LUKA will begin importing Propspeed’s high-performing foul-release coating systems into the regions on April 1, 2025.



“With our European market continuously growing, we are very excited to partner with the team at LUKA Marine to expand the reach of Propspeed in this key region,” said Davide Burrini, EMEA sales director at Propspeed. “Refit season will serve as the perfect opportunity to amplify our market influence, and we’re eager to collaborate with LUKA to drive expansion and together further the Propspeed mission.”

“We are well established with local boaters and take pride in our solid reputation for technical expertise and robust offerings,” said Luka Skračić, CEO of LUKA Marine Murter d.o.o. “Our team is very excited to add the proven Propspeed line to our extensive catalogue of high-quality products. We are confident that boat owners and yacht brokers will see the value these products can bring, adding in the future longevity of a yacht’s systems, as well as the benefit of reduced maintenance costs and fuel savings.”



Propspeed offers a range of foul-release, biocide-free coating systems that prevent marine growth on underwater assets. The Propspeed Clear Coat is hydrophobic in nature, with an extremely low friction surface that prevents bio-fouling from adhering to the substrate. Paired with the products’ adhesion to underwater metals, the full Propspeed system protects against fouling and corrosion, mitigating invasive species spread while protecting marine ecosystems, and reducing fuel consumption and associated GHG emissions.