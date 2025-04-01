Yamaha Rightwaters and Yamaha OAI join forces

Yamaha Motor reinforces its commitment to outdoor recreation and conservation by awarding more than $400,000 in grants in the second half of 2024 through its Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative (OAI). For the first time, Yamaha OAI has partnered with Yamaha Rightwaters to extend its impact beyond land-based projects to include sustainable access to public waters.

“The collaboration between Yamaha’s Outdoor Access Initiative and Yamaha Rightwaters represents an exciting evolution in our conservation efforts,” said Steve Nessl, marketing manager at Yamaha. “By bridging our work across land and water, we can support more comprehensive projects, maximize resources and continue leading the way in responsible outdoor recreation.”

In the latter half of 2024, Yamaha provided 20 grants for diverse projects, including trail maintenance, bridge construction, environmental education and wildlife protection. The first joint efforts between Yamaha OAI and Rightwaters include:

Memorial Foundation of Germanna Colonists (sponsored by Village Motorsports, Virginia): Grant funds and a golf car donation provided by Yamaha’s Golf Car division will support the Siegen Forest trail system and public boat launch improvements.

Alabama Coastal Foundation (sponsored by Hall's Motorsports Mobile, Alabama): Funding will aid the 'Share the Beach' sea turtle monitoring and protection program on Dauphin Island.

Saint Louis School (sponsored by Hawaii Rides, Hawaii): A donated UMAX by Yamaha's Golf Car division will enhance the Palolo Stream Restoration Project, supporting environmental education and land stewardship.

Sault Ste. Snowmobile Association (sponsored by Chippewa Motors, Michigan): A grant will assist with bridge and trail repairs in Michigan's Upper Peninsula.

Additional grant highlights

The Great Outdoors Fund (sponsored by Florence Motorsports, Oregon): Installation of new OHV education kiosks throughout the Oregon Dunes.

Bureau of Land Management (BLM) White River Field Office (sponsored by Craig Powersports, Colorado): Development of a new OHV riding area, including a single-track skills course and a kids' dirt bike track.

Southern California Mountains Foundation (sponsored by Yamaha Redlands, California): Workshop repairs and trail maintenance in the San Bernardino National Forest.

Tuleyome (sponsored by Roseville Motorsports, California): Restoration of 2.6 miles of OHV trails in the BLM Knoxville Management Area.

Additional grant recipients and sponsoring dealerships

Caribou Viking Riders ATV Club (Priority Tractor & Equipment)

Indian Creek Valley ATV Club (Hillview Motorsports)

Presidential OHRV Club (Moms of Jericho)

Sierra Buttes Trail Stewardship (Michael’s Reno Powersports)

Utah Public Lands (Factory Motorsports)

West Central Montana Avalanche Foundation (Five Valley Motorsports)

Colorado Mountain Bike Association (COMBA) (Tri City Cycle)

Cycle Kids (Bobby J’s)

Missoula Snowgoers (Maverick Motorsports)

Ravalli County Off-Road User Association (Al’s Cycle)

Ruffed Grouse Society (Wild River Sport & Marine)

Rich Oliver Mystery School

In addition to the quarterly grant program, Yamaha contributed $25,000 to Pass It On! Outdoor Mentors, raised during Yamaha’s annual pre-SHOT Show event. This organization connects youth with mentors to introduce them to hunting, fishing and outdoor recreation.

“Yamaha’s generous support allows us to expand opportunities for young outdoor enthusiasts and their mentors,” said Brittany French, CEO of Pass It On! Outdoor Mentors. “Beyond providing access to the outdoors, we’re fostering a strong conservation ethic in the next generation.”

Yamaha OAI continues to accept grant applications on a quarterly basis to support critical access and conservation projects. For second quarter of this year, public land managers, riding clubs and stewardship organizations are encouraged to apply for funding before the June 30, 2025, deadline.