National Harbor welcomes new dock general manager

National Harbor recently signed Latitude Marinas as its marina management partner, and Molly Steen has been appointed as the new dock general manager.

“We are delighted to have Molly and Latitude Marinas overseeing our docks,” said Chris Borgal, AVP asset management and operations at National Harbor. “We selected Latitude Marinas as our management partner because of their commitment to delivering exceptional high-quality customer service and engagement with boaters.”

Before joining Latitude Marinas, Steen worked for Oasis Marinas in Annapolis following an internship with the Maryland State Police. She has a Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice and a Master of Science in Counterterrorism. While interested in criminal justice and counterterrorism, “they could not beat out my love for the water,” explained Steen.

She grew up on Kent Island, where she developed a love for the water and boating. She first joined the marina management business as a dockhand at Piney Narrows Marina in Chester, Maryland, where she worked her way up to assistant general manager at Harbor East Marina and then to general manager at Nautilus Point Marina in Annapolis. “My passion is creating remarkable experiences for boaters and those involved in the marina industry,” Steen said.

Latitude Marinas manages three other marinas in the D.C./Baltimore region: Port Covington Marina and Harbor East Marina in Baltimore, Maryland, and National Harbor. The company oversees all dock management at National Harbor.