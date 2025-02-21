Latitude Marinas begins management at National Harbor Marina

The StaffFebruary 21, 2025
Latitude Marinas partners with National Harbor Marina
Latitude Marinas partners with National Harbor Marina. Photo courtesy of Latitude Marinas

Latitude Marinas, a third-party marina management team, has added National Harbor Marina in Washington, D.C., under the management brand. Nestled along the Potomac River, the marina is the heart of National Harbor’s vibrant waterfront community and a coveted destination for boaters.

National Harbor Marina is a Potomac River staple, with annual and transient slips, accommodating vessels up to 150 feet. The property offers state-of-the-art amenities, including secure dockage, a fuel dock with gas and diesel, high-speed Wi-Fi, and a well-maintained boater’s lounge.

“We selected Latitude Marinas as our management partner because of their commitment to delivering exceptional marina experiences,” said Chris Borgal, AVP management and operations at National Harbor. “As we look to the future, we envision National Harbor Marina becoming the ultimate destination for boaters along the East Coast. With Latitude Marinas at the helm, we’re confident in our ability to elevate service offerings, enhance amenities and create memorable experiences for all who visit.”

Latitude Marinas’ leadership team is composed of industry veterans with over 50 years of experience in marina operations and customer service.

The StaffFebruary 21, 2025

Related Articles

2025 Miami International Boat Show

Video: 2025 Miami Boat Show walkthrough and interviews

February 21, 2025
NMMA Marine Industry CSI Award logo

NMMA recognizes 2024 Marine Industry CSI Award winners

February 20, 2025
Boating Industry Insider - Podcast

Boating Industry Insider Podcast: Insights from Miami Boat Show

February 20, 2025
Garmin booth at 2025 Miami Boat Show

Garmin shares Q4 and FY 2024 results

February 20, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button