Latitude Marinas begins management at National Harbor Marina

Latitude Marinas, a third-party marina management team, has added National Harbor Marina in Washington, D.C., under the management brand. Nestled along the Potomac River, the marina is the heart of National Harbor’s vibrant waterfront community and a coveted destination for boaters.

National Harbor Marina is a Potomac River staple, with annual and transient slips, accommodating vessels up to 150 feet. The property offers state-of-the-art amenities, including secure dockage, a fuel dock with gas and diesel, high-speed Wi-Fi, and a well-maintained boater’s lounge.

“We selected Latitude Marinas as our management partner because of their commitment to delivering exceptional marina experiences,” said Chris Borgal, AVP management and operations at National Harbor. “As we look to the future, we envision National Harbor Marina becoming the ultimate destination for boaters along the East Coast. With Latitude Marinas at the helm, we’re confident in our ability to elevate service offerings, enhance amenities and create memorable experiences for all who visit.”

Latitude Marinas’ leadership team is composed of industry veterans with over 50 years of experience in marina operations and customer service.