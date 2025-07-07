NMMA reports boat sales continue to dip

NMMA’s latest Monthly Recreational Boating Industry Data Summary report, covering the rolling period from May 2024 through April 2025, shows new powerboat retail unit sales down 9% from January to April compared to the same period last year. A total of 64,883 new boats were sold through April, down from 71,321 in 2024.

In April, there were year-over-year declines in sales of new pontoons (down 19.5%), jet boats (down 19.9%), and wake sport boats (down 14.3%). Freshwater fishing boats and yachts remained relatively flat year-over-year, down 0.4% and down 0.7% respectively.

NMMA has shared that macroeconomic indicators for April painted a mixed picture. While inflation moderated to 2.3% and fuel prices stabilized ($3.17/gallon), the Consumer Confidence Index (CCI) sat at 85.7, well below the 100-point baseline that typically indicates economic optimism. By June, CCI dropped further to 100.4 from 101.3 in May, with the Expectations Index falling to 73.0, well under the 80-mark associated with weakening outlooks.

While economic fundamentals remain relatively intact, shifting consumer psychology is weighing on durable goods like boats. Higher interest rates, tighter credit and perceptions of economic uncertainty are converging to create a more hesitant buyer.

Despite softer sales, outdoor recreation demand remains structurally resilient. As the industry looks ahead, key opportunities lie in aligning marketing, product offerings and retail partnerships with evolving consumer preferences.