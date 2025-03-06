Advocate for the boating industry at ABC in May

By Bill Yeargin

I love the boating industry; it makes life better for millions of people. Boating is more than just a pastime; it’s a passion, a livelihood, and a way of life for families across our country. Whether you build boats, sell them, or enjoy them with family and friends, you are a part of something special. And if you care about the future of our industry, there is one event you absolutely must attend: the American Boating Congress (ABC).

From May 12-14, leaders from across the recreational boating industry will gather in Washington, D.C., for ABC, the industry’s premier advocacy event. It’s an opportunity to engage directly with the policymakers who make decisions that affect our businesses and our ability to get people out on the water. And if you’ve never been to ABC, let me be clear—it’s an opportunity to truly make a difference.

ABC is where our industry comes together to protect and grow recreational boating. The boats we manufacture, the jobs we support, and the experiences we create all depend on smart policies. That’s why ABC focuses on critical priorities to our industry.

Tariffs, taxes, and trade policies have a direct impact on our ability to manufacture and sell boats competitively. Infrastructure investments in lakes, marinas, and public access points ensure that recreational boating remains a strong economic driver. Innovation is essential for the future of our industry, and we need policies that support advancements in cleaner propulsion, sustainability, and new technologies. These are real issues that impact our businesses and customers, and ABC provides a vital platform to discuss them with lawmakers.

If we don’t advocate for our industry, no one else will. The American Boating Congress gives us a seat at the table, and I can tell you from experience: when we show up, lawmakers listen. Over the years I have been in many meetings with Senators, Representatives, at agencies, and even at the White House advocating for our industry. When business leaders show up the folks in Washington DC listen. You absolutely can have an impact.

Bill Yeargin stands in front of the White House.

Attending a conference in Washington, D.C., can feel intimidating, especially if you’ve never engaged in advocacy before. But that’s where NMMA makes it easy. They provide everything you need: talking points, briefings, and even scheduled meetings with legislators. All you must do is show up and share your passion for boating.

Every year, I leave ABC feeling inspired, knowing that our industry is in good hands because of the people fighting for it. Register today, book your flight, and get ready to make a difference. This is our opportunity to shape the future of boating, and I hope you’ll join us.

For more details and to register, visit the NMMA website.

Bill Yeargin is CEO of Correct Craft and Chair of the National Marine Manufacturers Association. Bill has authored six books, including the best seller, “Education of a CEO.“