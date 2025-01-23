Boating Industry celebrates 2024 Top 100 Awards

The recreational boating industry’s elite members celebrated the Boating Industry Top 100 Awards during a black-tie gala on Jananuary 22, 2025, on the final evening of the Boating Industry ELEVATE SUMMIT in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Celebrating its 20th year of the Top 100 in 2025, the program continues to honor the best of the best across the entire boating industry, celebrating the 40 Under 40, Women Making Waves and the Top Dealers across North America.

“As our industry has continued to evolve over the years, Boating Industry’s Top 100 Awards program has followed in evolution to recognize both individuals and organizations across all segments to celebrate the best of the best,” Boating Industry Top 100 program director Adam Quandt said. “From an industry made up of hundreds of thousands, it’s an honor for all of us to celebrate the marine industry’s elite across all segments.”

Representatives from all of the Top 100 Award groups were in attendance during the exclusive event to celebrate the hard work and accomplishments of all across every single segment of the recreational boating industry.

The evening kicked off with honoring the 2024 40 Under 40, celebrating the future of the industry through strong young leaders from all segments.

“Selected from hundreds of nominations from across the industry, this year’s group features young professionals blazing trails of success from all segments of the marine industry, from boat dealers to manufacturers and everything in between,” Quandt said.

Click here to read all about the 2024 40 Under 40 award winners.

During the event the Boating Industry team also recognized the 2024 Women Making Waves.

Boating Industry’s Women Making Waves program entered its seventh year in 2024 and continues to recognize a multitude of women across the industry who have made and continuously make great contributions to the industry’s success, propel its growth and lead their organizations and peers into the future.

“From the executive level of manufacturers, associations, and dealerships to every other aspect of the industry, the entire 2023 class of Women Making Waves honorees continuously strive to better their organizations and the industry as a whole,” former Boating Industry editor-in-chief and ELEVATE master of ceremony, David Gee said during the awards.

Click here to read all about the 2024 Women Making Waves honorees.

Branching from the original roots of the Top 100 program, Boating Industry honored the 2024 Top Dealers during the Top 100 Awards celebration.

The list recognizes dealerships that are unsurpassed in business operations, professionalism, marketing tactics, customer service and more. The Boating Industry Top 100 has recognized the Top Dealers in North America every year since 2005.

“Despite new challenges and hurdles in the marketplace, the dealers on this year’s Boating Industry Top Dealers list continue to set the pace in sales, customer service and success overall, and certainly continue to provide an example for all dealers across the world,” Quandt said.

This year’s Top Dealers Awards honored the best in retail across North America, including the Top 20, Best in Class, Hall of Fame and the 2024 Dealer of the Year, Nautical Ventures Group.

Click here to see the complete list of 2024 Top Dealers from this year’s Top 100 Awards program.

For complete coverage of the 2024 Top 100 Awards, be sure to check out the upcoming February issue of Boating Industry.