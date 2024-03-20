March 2024

Welcome to the March/April digital edition of Boating Industry!

In this issue of Boating Industry, we’re thrilled to introduce you to some of the young professionals who will lead the industry and respond to the challenge of change with the annual Boating Industry 40 under 40 Award winners.

This year’s list was selected from hundreds of nominations and includes representatives from all segments of the boating industry. The young leaders were chosen not only for their considerable accomplishments so far, but also for their passion and promise to lead the industry into the future.

Congratulations to the 2024 40 Under 40, from all of us here at Boating Industry!