Crest launches new pontoon brand

Crest Marine, LLC., subsidiary of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc., announced the expansion of its portfolio with the launch of a new, independent luxury pontoon brand, Balise Pontoon Boats (Balise).

“The launch of the Balise brand is the culmination of nearly three years of careful consumer research, design, and engineering to redefine the way consumers experience on-water luxury and sophisticated entertainment,” said George Steinbarger, president of Crest Marine. “Jointly developed by a dedicated team of Crest Marine and MasterCraft professionals, we leveraged more than 120 years of combined premium boat building experience, design, and innovation to develop a brand whose single goal is to deliver a standard of elegance, performance, and quality not previously experienced in the pontoon segment.”

The Balise brand will initially launch with two distinct models, the Horizon and Helix. Both models are available in either 24- or 26-foot lengths, and can be outfitted with the Cruise or Lounge layout configurations. To achieve the premium performance standards consumers expect at this level, Balise has partnered with Mercury Marine to be the exclusive outboard engine supplier. The Helix and Horizon models come equipped with a base Mercury 5.7L V10 350 Verado, and the choice to upgrade to a Mercury 5.7L V10 400hp Verado or Mercury Racing 4.8L V8 Supercharged 500R.

“Boating is about spending quality time with your family and friends – creating memories that will last a lifetime. I have been in the boating industry for more than 40 years, and in that time, I have never seen a brand put so much attention into every detail as I have with Balise. Every design element, feature, and innovation tell a story, and were born from our singular focus to elevate every aspect of the consumers’ boating experience,” said Rick Skinner, director of sales and marketing. “Every model is meticulously designed and fitted with distinct features to make your time on the water exceptional. Whether seeking high performance, quality craftsmanship, or unmatched comfort, the Horizon and Helix models deliver.”