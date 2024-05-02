America’s Boating Club names new executive director

America’s Boating Club announced it welcomed aboard Maureen Healey as its new executive director, effective April 2024.

An accomplished political strategist and coalition builder, Healey brings her skills and expertise in advocacy and outreach to the safe boating organization. Her experience in the marine industry working as executive director for the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway Association and the Personal Watercraft Industry Association will be a tremendous asset to America’s Boating Club as it continues its second century of providing education and safety programs to the boating public.

“We are excited to welcome Maureen Healey as our new executive director,” said Chief Commander Ralph Bernard. “Her leadership skills and strategic insights make her the ideal choice to lead America’s Boating Club. We have great confidence in her ability to steer our organization for years to come.”

Healey’s hire follows the retirement of America’s Boating Club’s previous executive director, Mary Catherine Berube. After an exhaustive search with the help of talent acquisition company Armstrong-McGuire, the search committee selected Healey for her industry knowledge and expertise in the recreational boating community.

“I’m honored and grateful to the board for the opportunity to lead this exceptional organization as its new executive director,” said Healey. “I am so thrilled to be back in the recreational boating community. America’s Boating Club is first and foremost a community for boaters, by boaters. Its members and volunteers are the lifeblood of the organization, and I hope to honor and leverage this unique resource as we grow the organization and meet the challenges faced by the boating industry today.”

Before joining America’s Boating Club, Healey previously served as a policy consultant for Vision360 Partners and Atlas Advocacy where she spearheaded national campaigns and fundraisers. She also served as regional vice president of the American Coalition for Clean Coal Electricity, tackling industry challenges, and advocating for public policies. She’s worked on public awareness campaigns and overseen management of staff, contractors, consultants, and lobbyists.

Her experience in the marine industry is robust. Healey has acted as a goodwill ambassador to safe boating organizations and served on the board of the National Safe Boating Council as well as on the U.S. Coast Guard Office of Boating Safety Strategic Planning Task Force. She has been recognized with a Letter of Commendation from U.S. Coast Guard Rear Admiral for her dedication to water safety.



