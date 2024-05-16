Correct Craft supports Habitat for Humanity Build Day

Correct Craft, Nautique Boat Company, and Orlando Watersports Complex (OWC) came together to support the local community in the Habitat for Humanity Build Day. On Saturday, May 11, a team of volunteers dedicated their day to constructing homes for families in need.



This hard-working team spent a full day helping build a home for a local family in need, demonstrating Correct Craft’s commitment to community service and social responsibility. The volunteers engaged in tasks ranging from window framing and trimming to installing siding and landscaping, working alongside future homeowners and experienced Habitat for Humanity staff.



“It is incredibly rewarding to see our team come together to support such a meaningful cause. Our participation in Build Day reflects our core values and commitment to making lives better,” Bill Yeargin, President and CEO of Correct Craft, said. “I am proud of our employees for their hard work and dedication.”



