Newport for New Products program seeks submissions

The Newport International Boat Show presented by BankNewport announced that it is accepting applications for the 2024 Newport for New Products (NFNP) Awards Program.



In its 18th year and in partnership with three leading national marine publications, Cruising World, Sailing World and Yachting magazines, the NFNP program is a highlight of the marine industry featuring what is new and exciting for boating enthusiasts. The program is open to domestic and foreign new boats and products that launched after April 1, 2024, and will make their official debut at the Newport International Boat Show this September 12-15.



“The innovation that we’ve seen over the course of the past 18 years has truly been remarkable,” said Lisa Knowles, Show Director for the Newport International Boat Show. “Our exhibitors never cease to amaze as they push the boundaries of what is possible, using new materials and techniques to revolutionize their products. We are very excited to see what they have in store for this year and look forward to September.”



Newport For New Product entries are judged by a team of marine industry experts based on design, innovation and value to the consumer. Winners will be selected in the following categories: best new powerboat, best new sailboat; best new product – navigation (including marine electronics); best new product – boat operation, maintenance and safety; and best new weather gear (wearable). A People’s Choice Award for Best Overall Boat Debut is chosen by attendees voting online in advance of the Show. The NFNP program also includes additional awards for a “Green” and an “Accessibility” category. Winners will be announced on Friday morning, September 13 at the Exhibitor Awards/Press Breakfast. All submissions for NFNP must be received by June 15, 2024.

Full instructions and applications are available online.



