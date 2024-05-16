Bennington appoints new VP of engineering

Bennington announced it has appointed Ian Smith as the new vice president of engineering.

Smith is an experienced engineering leader with a strong history working in the automotive and marine industries, with a management style focused on continuous improvement and team development. He joined Bennington over three years ago and quickly moved from engineering manager to director before taking on this latest role. Previous positions include almost nine years with delivery concepts and almost three years with Atwood Mobile Products. He has degrees in mechanical engineering and industrial technology from Purdue University and a Master of Business Administration from the Kelley School of Business at Indiana University. He lives in Elkhart, Ind. with his wife, Molly, and two children.

“With lots of changes in the marine industry, it is critical that we continue to provide effective and innovative leadership,” said Michael Shedivy, General Manager, Bennington Marine. “The future of Bennington pontoons embraces the idea that each model is a work of art, and we will be melding that concept with new technology, techniques and processes. We are confident that Ian is the right fit for the future of Bennington and under his leadership, we are poised to become an agile design house that will support our dealers with a full range of new boats to meet the ever-changing needs of the marketplace.”

“I am humbled and excited for this new opportunity and the chance to grow Bennington’s products, processes, and people, and appreciative of the support that has been shown in this transition,” said Smith. “Our customers are loyal and have established their persona as those that accept no compromises in what they look for in a Bennington. In addition, our dealers, many of which offer Bennington exclusively, believe in the brand. I am excited to honor the heritage of the brand while being a part of Bennington’s next generation of products. I look forward to delivering both with the guidance of senior leadership and the talent of the design and engineering teams.”