National Safe Boating Week kicks off May 18

National Safe Boating Week (NSBW) runs May 18-24, reminding boaters to brush up on boating safety skills and prepare for the summer boating season. This observance week is the annual kick-off of the Safe Boating Campaign, a global awareness effort that encourages boaters to make the most of their boating adventure by being responsible.

Prior to the May 18 kick-off, industry partners are encouraged to participate in Wear Your Life Jacket at Work Day, Friday, May 17. Hosted by the National Safe Boating Council, this annual event is a fun, educational way to heighten life jacket awareness and highlight the various styles just prior to the launch of the Safe Boating Campaign. Learn more and get industry resources here.

In recognition of NSBW, the NMMA and Discover Boating will be sharing safety-related content on our social media platforms throughout the week encouraging boaters to refresh their safety knowledge and brush up on their boating skills heading into boating season nationwide.

Industry partners are encouraged to get involved by sharing boating safety content with customers and networks. In addition to Safe Boating Campaign’s National Safe Boating Week toolkit, the following organizations offer a host of resources to help you spread the word about safe and responsible boating:

Follow these hashtags on social media for safety-related content: #safeboating #nationalsafeboatingweek #wearyourlifejacketatworkday #DiscoverBoating