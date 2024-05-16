MarineMax Cocoa names new GM

MarineMax Cocoa recently welcomed its new general manager, Doug Cline, to their team.

Cline, a proud Brevard County native, brings a wealth of experience from his career with automotive and power sports manufacturers across the southern U.S. His deep local roots, extensive industry knowledge, and enthusiasm for boating are evident as he joins the MarineMax Cocoa team, forging a stronger bond with our community.

“Growing up just south of Cocoa, I have a deep connection to this area,” Cline said. “My background in a local marine retail family and my passion for boating these waters energize me. I’m excited to share this passion and my knowledge with our customers to enhance their boating experience.”

Prior to joining MarineMax, Cline grew up in Brevard County, but he has spent most of his professional years working for automotive and power sports manufacturers throughout the southern U.S. In these roles, he worked with local dealers to improve their respective businesses and share best practices that he learned from them.