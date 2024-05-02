RBFF hires Senior Director of Industry Engagement

The Recreational Boating & Fishing Foundation (RBFF) announced JD Strong as its new Senior Director of Industry Engagement. With 20 years of executive leadership experience, Strong will spearhead a new RBFF Board-driven charge to support the fishing and boating industries in reducing churn – an increasing concern for participation overall.



“JD is a welcome addition to the RBFF team where his impressive accomplishments, progressive initiatives and deep passion for fishing and boating will help us better understand and improve fishing and boating churn,” said RBFF President & CEO Dave Chanda.



“I’m excited to join the team at RBFF and eager to tackle the challenges we’re facing around churn,” said Strong. “Increased participation supports critical aquatic conservation efforts and if we can stem the tide on lapsing anglers, we can ensure a healthy and thriving environment for fishing and boating.”



Prior to RBFF, Strong served as the Director of the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation (ODWC) where he made significant improvements to the agency’s licensing system, developed strategic partnerships with country music star Blake Shelton and NBA star Paul George and formed important partnerships with Oklahoma fishing license retailers, Bass Pro Shops/Cabela’s, Academy Sports and Outdoors, OKC Latina, and more.



Strong is the former Executive Director of the Oklahoma Water Resources Board (OWRB) and has held a number of leadership positions at both the state and national level with organizations including the Association of Fish & Wildlife Agencies (AFWA) and the Sport Fishing & Boating Partnership Council (SFBPC). He holds a bachelor’s degree in wildlife ecology from Oklahoma State University.



“RBFF’s Special Report on Fishing shows a large increase in the number of lost participants over the last several years,” added Chanda. “It’s a trend we can’t ignore, and we’re excited to have JD on board to help navigate this challenge.”