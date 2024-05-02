Golden manufacturing expands leadership team

Golden Manufacturing announced it has added three vice presidents to its staff. Bill Golden, company president, made the announcement.

With over 20 years of valued contribution to Golden’s growth and success, Amber Clark has been named the new VP of administration. In her tenure with the company, she’s moved through bookkeeping, sales and design roles, and earned a college degree. In her new position, Clark develops, implements and manages all administrative, insurance and HR policies and procedures, as well as overseeing DOT and legal issues.

Devin Garrison was named VP of operations. Having begun at Golden nearly nine years ago in a general labor position, he has been promoted numerous times, proving himself at each level within the company to become a driving force behind its many achievements. The experience he has amassed provides him with an unparalleled understanding of Golden’s product line and its R&D and manufacturing procedures. His oversight of processes, capacity planning and resource allocation is expected to provide maximum efficiency, while further reducing operating costs. Also, his focus includes controlling strict quality control measures that exceed industry and customer standards.

No stranger to the marine industry, Don Lunardini is now VP of sales & marketing. A results-driven leader, he has a proven track record of creating a culture of continuous improvement and building an effective customer base. Prior to joining Golden, Lunardini had numerous managerial roles within the tire business, including at Michelin. This experience made him the ideal leader to develop and implement new sales and marketing strategies at Golden, supervise its regional teams, coordinate public relations and provide input into product development.

“I’m excited by these three appointments and the dynamic team we’ve built,” said Golden. “We’ve positioned ourselves to be a forward-leaning company that will continue to innovate and radically redefine boat lifts and dock solutions for decades to come.”