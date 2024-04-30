NMMA Certification deadline approaching for MY 2024

NMMA Certification impacts the recreational marine industry worldwide, helping to improve boat manufacturing and ensuring safe, high-quality products for consumers throughout the world. The NMMA Engineering team is dedicated to product safety and supporting its members as they work towards achieving certification.

NMMA recently noted that at this point in the model year, all inspections should have been completed. According to the NMMA, the only outstanding items should be:

Variations Responses—within 30 days of report date/120-day max with requested extension.

Exams—must be completed by June 30 of the new model year.

Manufacturers working toward certification can monitor progress by logging into the NMMA ECT portal to review the Certification Checklist on the summary page.