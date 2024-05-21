Brunswick Corp. releases 2023 sustainability report

Brunswick Corporation released its 2023 Sustainability Report, highlighting its actions in social and environmental responsibility. The company said it improved its performance from the previous year in reducing carbon emissions, energy consumption and water use, and attained zero waste to landfill status at a record number of locations.

“Sustainability is a critical part of our business strategy, and we recognize the responsibility we have as the global leader in the recreational marine industry to take care of our planet and our communities,” said Dave Foulkes, Brunswick Corporation CEO. “We are proud of our achievements described in this report and are committed to continuous improvement that drives long-term value for all our key stakeholders.”

Brunswick reported the following highlights and accomplishments in the 2023 report:

Recording a 6.3% improvement in Scope 1 and Scope 2 Carbon Emissions and an 8.2% improvement in Scope 3 Carbon Emissions.

Decreasing electricity usage at 56% of facilities, with more than 20 facilities reducing by double digits.

Recording a Total Recordable Injury Rate (TRIR) 52% better than the comparable national average.

Achieving a 90% reduction of solid waste from operations to landfill at nine additional facilities, now totaling 22 facilities operating at a near-zero waste to landfill level.

Realizing a 14% reduction in water consumption across key manufacturing facilities.

Increasing participation in five employee resource groups by 100% to more than 1,000 employee members.

Granting close to one million dollars in donations to not-for-profit organizations from the Brunswick Foundation or Brunswick brands, with 100 scholarships granted to children of employees and dealers.

In 2023, Brunswick was recognized multiple times for its sustainability initiatives, earning rankings among Newsweek’s America’s Greenest Companies and Most Trustworthy Companies in America and Forbes’ lists of: America’s Best Employers for Veterans, World’s Best Employers, America’s Best Large Employers and America’s Best Employers for Diversity. Additionally, the company was named by USA Today to its America’s Climate Leaders list.

The full sustainability report can be accessed on the Brunswick corporate website.