ORR brings industry leaders together for executive forum

Last week, NMMA CEO Frank Hugelmeyer, members of the NMMA government relations and communications and marketing team, and many other marine industry leaders took part in the first ever Outdoor Recreation Roundtable (ORR) Executive Forum at our nation’s capital.

The one-day thought leadership event brought leaders from every sector of the outdoor recreation economy together to discuss how the outdoor recreation economy “…grows as a force for social, environmental, physical and mental, and economic health in America for generations to come.”

The outdoor industry is a massive driver of the economy, generating more than $1 trillion in economic activity. The recreational boating and fishing industry is one of the top drivers of the outdoor recreation economy, responsible for $230 billion in economic impact. The discussions at the forum addressed some of the challenges facing the outdoor economy, which includes recreation access restrictions, trade and manufacturing constraints, and regulatory burdens hindering America’s ability to get outdoors.

ORR also unveiled a new study analyzing current federal spending levels in the outdoor economy and the comparison to increased federal investments in similar and even smaller sized industries. The study shines a light on the need for more robust federal investments to continue driving the outdoor industry forward.

The ORR events fell on the eve of the American Boating Congress (ABC), the nation’s premier advocacy event for the recreational boating and fishing industry.

Read more about the ORR Executive Forum here.