White House recognizes National Safe Boating Week with official proclamation

Recognizing the importance of safe boating practices, the White House is formally acknowledging National Safe Boating Week from May 18 through May 24, 2024, issuing a formal proclamation and encouraging all who participate in boating activities to learn more about safe boating practices and take advantage of boating safety education opportunities.

Memorial Day weekend should be an enjoyable time with family and friends and NMMA encourages boat operators to review boating safety practices before pulling away from the dock. Boat operators should consider the United States Coast Guard’s requirements, such as requiring a life jacket for each person aboard the vessel, as well as take advantage of the USCG’s free vessel safety checks.

To help support NSBW, the NMMA and Discover Boating are sharing safety-related content on social media platforms throughout the week encouraging boaters of all skill levels to refresh their safety knowledge and boating skills throughout peak boating season.

Industry partners are encouraged to spread the word about safe and responsible boating by sharing boating safety content with customers and networks available on Discover Boating’s website. Additional Safe Boating Campaign resources are also available for National Safe Boating Week.