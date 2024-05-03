Boating Industry unveils 2024 Top Products in May issue

Boating Industry has launched its May 2024 issue, officially unveiling the 2024 Top Products Award winners.

For the last 11 years, the Boating Industry Top Products program has brought to readers 50 of the marine industry’s newest and most innovative products and services of the year. This year’s list of products differentiated themselves from a large group of submissions for their impact on the industry, innovations and how they advance the product category, or in some cases, create a new segment in its own.

The May issue of Boating Industry also features a variety of additional content including a Q&A with the ABYC Foundation’s 2023 Educator of the Year, an update on current trends in the outboard engine segment and much more.

Read all about the 2024 Top Products and the full May issue in the digital edition of Boating Industry.